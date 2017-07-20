{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    1h ago

    eBay Q2 profit tumbles on higher expenses, income tax provisions

    Reuters

    Signage at the entrance to eBay's headquarters in San Jose, Calif.

    Signage at the entrance to eBay's headquarters in San Jose, Calif. , The Canadian Press

    EBay Inc on Thursday reported a nearly 94 per cent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher expenses as well as income tax provisions.

    Net income fell to US$27 million, or 2 cents  per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$435 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

    During the quarter, the company recorded an income tax provision of more than US$400 million, which dented profit. 

    More to come.

     