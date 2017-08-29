The Canadian dollar pulled back from a four-week high on Tuesday against a stronger greenback that recovered from multi-year lows as nerves calmed over North Korea's missile launch over Japan.

The U.S. dollar rebounded from its lowest level since January 2015 against a basket of major currencies, as a recovery in equity markets also helped calm fears sparked by North Korea's missile test.

At 4:00 p.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2524 to the greenback, or 79.85 cents US, down 0.2 per cent.

The currency's weakest level of the session was $1.2550, and it touched the strongest since July 31 at $1.2440.

"More broadly, the Canadian dollar has weakened a little bit over the past couple of days. That's somewhat expected," said Benjamin Reitzes, senior economist and foreign exchange strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

"Positioning is long Canadian dollars generally, and there's probably not a lot of room to go on that front, from a strengthening perspective."

Prices of oil extended the previous session's losses as the market grappled with the fallout from Tropical Storm Harvey. More than 16 per cent of U.S. refining capacity has been shutdown in the face of unprecedented flooding in the region.

Canadian producer prices declined by 1.5 per cent in July from June on lower prices for motorized and recreational vehicles, Statistics Canada said.

Canada's gross domestic product data for the second quarter is due on Thursday. With a string of robust data during the quarter, markets have almost fully priced in an October interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada.

Reitzes said some softer June data likely indicates the beginning of the end of Canada's strong growth run, though, which he said would be difficult to replicate.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve, with the two-year price up 4 cents to yield 1.245 per cent, and the benchmark 10-year rising 27 cents to yield 1.836 per cent. The 10-year yield touched its lowest intraday level since July 6 at 1.805 per cent.

Canada sold $750 million of its ultra-long bond, the first reopening since November 2014, at an allotment yield of 2.220 per cent, according to the Bank of Canada.

Analysts said the auction went very well and garnered strong demand. Reopening of the ultra-long bond came after the central bank raised interest rates last month for the first time in nearly seven years, pushing up borrowing costs for shorter-dated issues. Yields on longer-dated bonds have held at historically low levels.