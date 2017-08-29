Loonie up as oil prices take a dip

TORONTO - The Canadian dollar pulled back from a four-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices dipped, while the greenback lost ground broadly as investors weighed a North Korean missile test.

The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level since January 2015 against a basket of major currencies, while the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen climbed after North Korea fired a missile over northern Japan, sapping investors' demand for risky assets, including stocks.

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as the market grappled with the shutdown of some 13 per cent of U.S. refining capacity after a hurricane ripped through the heart of the country's oil industry.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.52 per cent at US$46.33 a barrel.

At 9:38 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was nearly unchanged at $1.2500 to the greenback, or 80.00 U.S. cents.

The currency's weakest level of the session was $1.2536, while it touched its strongest since July 31 at $1.2440.

Canadian producer prices declined by 1.5 per cent in July from June on lower prices for motorized and recreational vehicles, Statistics Canada said.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries, boosted by safe-haven buying.

The two-year price rose 6 Canadian cents to yield 1.234 per cent and the 10-year climbed 51 Canadian cents to yield 1.808 per cent. The 10-year yield touched its lowest intraday level since July 6 at 1.805 per cent.

Canada's gross domestic product data for the second quarter is due on Thursday.