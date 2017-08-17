TSX edges higher as Valeant shares climb

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday, as declines in mining stocks partly offset gains for several heavyweight banks and a jump in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO).

    Valeant climbed 4.1 per cent to $18.63 after the company said it had resolved the concerns of U.S. authorities about its Bausch + Lomb facility in Tampa.

    Big banks also gained, helping the financials group add 0.2 per cent overall. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) rose 0.3 per cent to $93.22, and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) added 0.3 per cent to $64.14.

    At 11:16 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.82 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 15,103.03.

    Nine of its 10 main groups were higher, with advancers outnumbering decliners by 1.4-to-1.

    The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3 per cent.

    Fertilizer company Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc (POT.TO) declined 0.9 per cent to $22.11, and diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) fell 1.2 per cent to $29.40.

    Raw materials mined by Teck include copper, whose price in global markets fell 0.6 per cent to US$6,494.50 a tonne.

    It also excavates zinc, whose price retreated 0.9 per cent to US$3,092.50 a tonne. Earlier in the session it touched its highest level since October 2007.

    First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO), another base metal miner, fell 1.5 per cent to $13.21.

    The energy group gained 0.2 per cent as oil prices steadied after U.S. data showed a big fall in crude stockpiles but also an increase in production.

    Prometic Life Sciences Inc (PLI.TO) declined 5.6 per cent to $1.18, adding to a string of daily declines since reporting revenue that sharply missed expectations last week.