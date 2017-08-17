{{ currentBoardShortName }}
BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • BREAKING:

      NASDAQ CLOSES DOWN 1.94%

    • BREAKING:

      S&P 500 CLOSES DOWN 1.54%

    • BREAKING:

      DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE CLOSES DOWN 274 POINTS

    6m ago

    TSX retreats as U.S. political concerns weigh

    Alastair Sharp, Reuters

    Toronto Stock Exchange TSX

    Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 6, 2017 , Reuters

    Canada's main stock index retreated on Thursday for the third straight day, as U.S. political worries weighed on investor sentiment and some base-metal prices pulled back from multi-year highs.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 48.57 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 15,033.64. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. 

    More to come.

     