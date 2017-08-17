TSX retreats as U.S. political concerns weigh

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index retreated on Thursday for the third straight day, as U.S. political worries weighed on investor sentiment and some base-metal prices pulled back from multi-year highs.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 48.57 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 15,033.64. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.

