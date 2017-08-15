TSX slips as financial gains offset oil losses

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday, with gains for financial stocks offset by losses for oil companies as crude prices fell.

Precious metals miners also lost ground as the price of gold pulled back on easing geopolitical tensions over North Korea.

The heavyweight energy group retreated 0.4 per cent as oil prices were pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and as data showed Chinese refineries operated in July at their slowest daily rates since September.

Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) slipped 0.4 per cent to $40.68, and Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL.TO) fell 0.9 per cent to $40.34.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.8 per cent to US$47.23 a barrel, while Brent lost 1.0 per cent to US$50.23.

Major financial stocks were among the index's most influential gainers, although the group only notched a 0.1 per cent overall. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) rose 0.5 per cent to $64.36.

Data released on Tuesday showed lending to Canadian small businesses rose for a fifth straight month in June on stronger activity in construction and other major industries.

At 10:16 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 26.79 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 15,093.12.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.9-to-1 ratio.

Among the market's biggest percentage losers, Prometic Life Sciences Inc (PLI.TO) tumbled 9.1 per cent to $1.20 after the biopharmaceutical company reported quarterly revenue that sharply missed expectations.

Specialty food company Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH.TO) rose 5.3 per cent to $101.53 as several analysts increased their price targets following an earnings beat.

Grocery chain Metro Inc (MRU.TO) lost 1.9 per cent to $42.05 after reporting lower same-store sales and third-quarter earnings that missed expectations.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 per cent.

Shares of companies mining gold retreated after the price of the metal declined as North Korea signaled it would delay a decision on firing missiles towards Guam, a U.S. territory in the Pacific.

Gold, seen as a safe haven in times of uncertainty, had hit a two-month high of US$1,291.86 on Friday after a week of escalating military threats between Washington and Pyongyang.

Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) fell 0.7 per cent to $21.12, and Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) declined 0.4 per cent to $16.24.