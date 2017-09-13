{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Eldorado to be granted permits for Olympias project this week; stock surges

    President and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Eldorado Gold Corporation

    President and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Eldorado Gold Corporation addresses journalists during a news conference in Athens, Greece, September 11, 2017. , REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

    ATHENS - Greece will grant Canada's Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) outstanding permits for its Olympias project this week, its Energy Minister George Stathakis said on Wednesday.

    Dozens of Eldorado Gold workers rallied outside the energy ministry in Athens on Wednesday to protest against potential job losses after the Canadian company threatened to suspend investment at its Greek mines, demanding permits and clarifications on an upcoming arbitration process. 

    "Licencing for Olympias...will be concluded in the coming days, today and tomorrow," Stathakis said. "Three permits will be issued as we announced in August, allowing Olympias to be fully operational."

    Stathakis added that issues in dispute over Eldorado's Skouries project and a metallurgical plant will be discussed during an arbitration process which is starting on Wednesday.

    The process is expected to last until December.

    Eldorado Gold's stock was up more than 14 per cent as of 10 a.m. ET Wednesday on the news. 