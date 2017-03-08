Elon Musk, who heads Tesla Inc and Space X, will take part in a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and business leaders Wednesday on the administration's plans to boost infrastructure spending, a White House official told Reuters.

Also expected to attend the White House meeting are Richard LeFrak, chief executive officer of LeFrak; Vornado Realty Trust CEO Steve Roth; and Apollo Global Management co-founder Josh Harris, the official said. General Atlantic CEO Bill Ford, McKinsey & Co partner Tyler Duvall and Lynn Scarlett, a managing director at the Nature Conservancy, are also scheduled to attend along with Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

During his presidential campaign, Trump said he would push for a $1 trillion infrastructure program to rebuild roads, bridges, airports and other public works projects.