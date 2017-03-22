{{ currentBoardShortName }}
BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • BREAKING NEWS

      U.K. PARLIAMENT ON LOCKDOWN AFTER SHOOTING

    • BREAKING NEWS

      REPORTS OF TWO PEOPLE SHOT OUTSIDE U.K. PARLIAMENT

    30m ago

    Enbridge to cut 1,000 positions after buying Spectra

    Reuters

    The Enbridge Tower is pictured on Jasper Avenue in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on August 4, 2012

    The Enbridge Tower is pictured on Jasper Avenue in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on August 4, 2012, Reuters

    CALGARY, Alberta  - Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 per cent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp (SE.N) of Houston.

    The takeover, the most significant energy deal since oil and natural gas prices crashed in mid-2014, had highlighted how pipeline companies were under pressure to merge as they grappled with overcapacity and sliding tariffs that had slowed dividend growth and unnerved investors.

