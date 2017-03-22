Enbridge to cut 1,000 positions after buying Spectra

CALGARY, Alberta - Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 per cent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp (SE.N) of Houston.

The takeover, the most significant energy deal since oil and natural gas prices crashed in mid-2014, had highlighted how pipeline companies were under pressure to merge as they grappled with overcapacity and sliding tariffs that had slowed dividend growth and unnerved investors.

