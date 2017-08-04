Energy helps extend TSX 's weekly gain

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to extend this week's gains, helped by higher oil prices, which boosted energy shares, and a lift to bond yields after data showed stronger-than-expected jobs growth in the United States.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 66.01 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 15,257.97. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

More to come.