Energy, miners drive TSX rally to near record

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index advanced on Monday to near record highs as commodity prices helped fuel energy and mining stocks to lead broad gains.

Gold miner Franco Nevada Corp, which jumped 4.5 per cent to $106.17 after reporting stronger-than-forecast results, was the most influential gainer. Energy stocks made up the remaining top five biggest contributors to the index.

Encana Corp was up 3.4 per cent to $16.29, while Cenovus Energy climbed 3.9 per cent to $14.10.

Oil and gas companies rallied 1.8 per cent as crude prices touched their highest since July 2015 after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tightened his grip on power with the arrest of royals, ministers and investors. Saudi Arabia is the world's largest oil exporter.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and other resource firms, rose 1.1 per cent, with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd climbing 2.2 per cent to US$57.55. The price of bullion nudged back above $1,270 an ounce on a steadier U.S. dollar and a drop in bond yields.

At 10:49 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 72.28 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 16,092.44.

Of the index's 10 main groups, seven were in positive territory. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 182 to 59, for a 3.08-to-1 ratio on the upside.

The index was just a few points shy of a new record reached last week of 16,105.88. The index also marked its eighth straight week of gains on Friday, a win-streak not seen in nearly 12 years.

The heavily weighted financial services sector gained 0.1 percent. Utilities rose 1.0 per cent, while healthcare companies jumped 3.2 per cent.

Canopy growth Co extended its recent rally, jumping 8.7 per cent to $18.40.

Air Canada was among the few notable decliners, falling 3.1 per cent to $24.12.