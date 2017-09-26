Equifax CEO to 'retire' amid data breach fallout

Equifax is parting ways with its top executive in the wake of a massive data breach.

The credit monitoring agency announced on Tuesday Richard Smith will "retire" as chairman and CEO, effective immediately.

"The cybersecurity incident has affected millions of consumers, and I have been completely dedicated to making this right," Smith said in a press release. "At this critical juncture, I believe it is in the best interests of the company to have new leadership to move the company forward."

Equifax disclosed on Sept. 7 it was targeted in a cyber attack that exposed personal information for 143 million Americans. Last week, the company said approximately 100,000 Canadian consumers might have also been affected by the breach – with vulnerable information including names, addresses, social insurance numbers and credit card numbers.

Director Mark Feidler will assume the role of non-executive chairman, Paulino do Rego Barros Jr. – who was previously president of Equifax’s Asia Pacific union – will serve as interim chief executive officer until a permanent replacement is chosen. Smith will remain as an unpaid advisor during the management transition.

“The board remains deeply concerned about and totally focused on the cybersecurity incident,” Feidler said in a press release. “We are working intensely to support consumers and make the necessary changes to minimize the risk that something like this happens again. Speaking for everyone on the board, I sincerely apologize.”