{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    52m ago

    Equifax says data breach touched 'certain' Canadian residents

    The Canadian Press

    Credit cards, a chain and an open padlock is seen in front of displayed Equifax logo in this illustration

    Credit cards, a chain and an open padlock is seen in front of displayed Equifax logo in this illustration

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO - Credit monitoring company Equifax says that it will work with regulators in Canada and the United Kingdom to determine the appropriate steps following a lapse in cyber security that's affecting about 143 million people in the United States.

    Equifax said it has identified unauthorized access to limited personal information for certain Canadian and U.K. residents but provided no detail about how many people outside the United States were affected.

    It also said Equifax will work with unspecified regulators in the two countries to determine appropriate next steps.

    In the United States, the theft included consumers' names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some cases, driver's licence numbers.

    Equifax Canada says it has no information to add at this time.

    The Atlanta-based company has set up a dedicated website and call centre to help consumers determine if their information may have been affected.