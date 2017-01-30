Erin Gibbs, vice president at S&P Global Market Intelligence

Focus: U.S. Equities

_______________________________________________________________

MARKET OUTLOOK

We are in the thick of Q4 2016 earnings season. Over one-third of the S&P 500 companies have reported. So far, beat and miss rates are in line with previous recent quarters rates, hovering around 70 per cent of all companies beating estimates. S&P 500 expected Q4 2016 EPS growth has increased to almost five per cent from about 4.2 per cent at the beginning of the 2017. It looks like 2015 will end with about zero per cent or flat earnings growth, but on a more positive outlook the S&P 500's expected 2017 EPS growth remains around 12 per cent since the start of the year. The S&P 500 still trades at the top of its two-year valuation range, but given that 2017 has the highest expected earnings growth in three years, we do not see this as a predictor of a decline but rather of a consolidation period. S&P 500 Homebuilders is one potential bright spot for investors with recent upticks in home sales. The S&P 500 industry has higher expected growth than the broader S&P 500 index with cheaper average valuations. EPS growth of the S&P 500 Homebuilders is at 15 per cent for next year after the past two years of contracting earnings.

TOP INVESTING IDEAS

Erin Gibbs - Top Investment Ideas Erin Gibbs of S&P Global Market Intelligence shares her top investment ideas: Southwest Airlines, Macy's and Apple.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES (LUV.N)

Strong ROIC. Strong buy consensus rating

Beat Q4 earnings

Upside potential from consensus target price is almost 17 per cent

Added flights to Houston to alleviate Superbowl travel shortages could see an increase in revenue in Q1 as well

Airlines' labour unions hoping President Trump will favor U.S. airlines over cheaper European and Asian flight crews

Following increasing direct long-distance flights from Dallas, recently adding Cincinnati, the Cayman Islands and Cabo, with potential plans to expand to Hawaii, South America, and direct to San Diego

MACY'S (M.N)

Strong history of surprising to the upside on quarterly reports

Closing 100 stores to decrease footprint and expect to have decreasing revenues this year. Despite disappointing holiday sales 24 per cent potential upside from consensus target price

EPS growth expected to contract in 2017 but recover over next four years

Real estate is valuable asset and protection some of which can be monetized

Five per cent dividend yield

APPLE (AAPL.O) (reports on the 31st)

Stock looks well valued, following downgrades relating to iPhone 7 sales

Profitable with value, strong FCF, ROIC

Trading just above its three-year average P/E of 13X forward earnings, generally a good entry point for the stock

Analysts expect Apple’s iPhones sales to rebound in the first fiscal quarter, Q4 2016, which was also the first full quarter of iPhone 7 sales

LTG of nine per cent but analyst are already looking for growth from iPhone 8 to be released in September 2017



PAST INVESTING IDEAS: JUNE 13, 2016

Erin Gibbs - Past Investment Ideas Erin Gibbs of S&P Global Market Intelligence reviews her past investment ideas: Bed Bath & Beyond, Williams-Sonoma and IBM.

BED BATH & BEYOND (BBBY.O)

Challenging past year, stuck in a trading range for the past year and now at the bottom of that range. We still hold given profitability to value and share buybacks. We would not recommend adding as new position here as third quarter missed estimates and we’d like to see then report a more impressive fourth quarter. We’d like to see expanding margins and more online sales.

Then: $43.00

Now: $39.78

Return: -7.48%

TR: -6.70%

WILLIAMS-SONOMA (WSM.N)

Stock has been in a trading range for the past year in difficult retail environment. It is closing net Williams Sonoma Stores and opening net new West Elm stores. Online sales are clearly more focused on kitchen wares than furniture. We see the stock modestly undervalued at current levels despite headwinds to the industry. Strong cash flow return on invested capital, strong free cash flows despite disappointing earnings in the third quarter blamed from competition from Pottery Barn. We will reevaluate when they report fourth quarter earnings.

Then: $51.03

Now: $47.33

Return: -7.25%

TR: -5.16%

IBM (IBM.N)

There has been a recent strong run-up of IBM that makes valuation and today’s price a less attractive entry point than a few weeks ago, but we still hold IBM as a long-term quality holding. IBM is a company in transition, with expectations of revenue growth not expected until 2018. Big data, cloud business offset overall revenue declines and have consistently become a larger per cent of revenues. Cloud revenues continue to grow strongly, but there are still consistent declines in Global Business Services (GBS) and hardware remain a drag on overall growth expected through 2017.

Then: $151.28

Now: $175.25

Return: +15.84%

TR: +17.89%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +2.01%



