The euro jumped against the dollar on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump's trade advisor told the Financial Times that Germany was benefiting from a "grossly undervalued" euro.

Peter Navarro, the head of Trump’s new National Trade Council, told the paper, "A big obstacle to viewing TTIP (Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership) as a bilateral deal is Germany, which continues to exploit other countries in the EU as well as the U.S. with an 'implicit Deutsche Mark' tha t is grossly undervalued."

The euro climbed after the comments, reaching a five-day high of $1.0764 and knocking the dollar index down 0.4 percent to below 100 for the first time in five days.

"Euro/dollar received a significant push high in the European session by the head of the US National Trade Council, Peter Navarro, who accused Germany of being a currency manipulator," said Commonwealth Bank currency strategist Adam Myers.

The shared euro zone currency also rose versus sterling, albeit not to session peak, to 86.24 pence.