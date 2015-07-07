Newton Glassman's attempt to block West Face Capital's ability to vote its 35 percent stake in WIND Mobile has been shot down, according to court documents.

Catalyst Capital, led by Glassman, filed the motion as part of its ongoing lawsuit with Greg Boland’s West Face. The founder of Wind Mobile, Anthony Lacavera, struck a deal last Fall that allowed his investment company Globalive Capital to buy out Amsterdam-based VimpelCom Ltd.’s interest in Wind – with the backing of a consortium of investors, including West Face.

The dispute between the two Bay Street titans has been raging since last October and was sparked by the departure of an employee who left Catalyst to work at West Face. Catalyst filed a lawsuit alleging Brandon Moyse used confidential information that helped West Face edge out Catalyst in a bid for WIND Mobile.

In deciding against Catalyst's motion, Justice Benjamin Glustein determined the motion to block voting ability did not meet the test of irreparable harm. It was not clear, according to the judgement, that West Face would vote any differently than Catalyst in terms of maximizing the value of its investment in WIND Mobile. As a result, the judge saw no reason to block West Face’s voting ability.

The judgement said the damages that would arise from preventing West Face to vote its stake in WIND Mobile “are exponentially greater” than any possible damages arising from preventing an employee to work for a competitor, according to the judgement written on July 2.

Catalyst was also unsuccessful in its motion to authorize an independent forensic review of electronic devices belonging to five individuals at West Face as well as its corporate servers.

“Catalyst has not met its burden to establish that West Face has engaged in any destruction of evidence,” the judge said as part of the ruling.

Catalyst will appeal the decision on these motions. A source familiar with the case stressed these are preliminary motions in what will be a very long trial.

West Face did not return a request for comment. Catalyst declined to comment.