Exxon Mobil is cutting its official view of economically recoverable-reserves by 3.3-billion barrels of oil equivalent, in an effort to comply with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules.

The super-major is wiping the entire 3.5-billion barrels of oil equivalent at its Kearl oil sands mine in Northern Alberta off the books to compliance with the rules, which dictate the economics of reserves must be tested against trailing oil prices, as opposed to forward-looking price estimates.

The 3.5-billion barrels of Albertan reserves being taken off the books are somewhat offset by increased reserve estimates elsewhere.

"These revisions are not expected to affect the operation of the underlying projects or to alter the company’s outlook for future production volumes," the company said in a release.

