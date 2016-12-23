What are the top booze picks this holiday season?

The LCBO's head buyer Shari Mogk-Edwards offered us a look at which bottles might help make spirits bright heading towards 2017.

From Ontario bubbly to organic gin, find out what the LCBO recommends by watching the full video below:

From Venezuela to Canada’s sugar bush: The world’s top holiday drinks BNN scoured the world for this year’s top holiday beverages. Shari Mogk-Edwards, head buyer for the LCBO, presents Paige Ellis with beer, bubby, wine and spirits from Australia, France, Venezuela and your own backyard.

Here are the LCBO's top drink tips by category:

Spirits

Cabot Trail Maple Cream - $29.95

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva Rum - $58.10

Wines

Yalumba Coonawarra Estate Cabernet Sauvignon - $16.95 (special offer until Jan 1)

Jackson Triggs Entourage Sparkling Brut - $24.95

Latour Pinot Noir - $22.95

Chateau de Beaucastel - $89.95

Beer

Fuller's London Porter - $2.90

Organic Wine

Angove Organic Cabernet Sauvignon - $15.95

Organic Spirits

Leyenda 'Tlacuache' Organic Mezcal - $73.35

J.R.'s Dry Organic Canadian Gin - $39.95