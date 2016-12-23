17h ago
Festive libations: BNN finds the LCBO's top holiday drinks
By Paige Ellis
Reporter
What are the top booze picks this holiday season?
The LCBO's head buyer Shari Mogk-Edwards offered us a look at which bottles might help make spirits bright heading towards 2017.
From Ontario bubbly to organic gin, find out what the LCBO recommends by watching the full video below:
Here are the LCBO's top drink tips by category:
Spirits
Cabot Trail Maple Cream - $29.95
Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva Rum - $58.10
Wines
Yalumba Coonawarra Estate Cabernet Sauvignon - $16.95 (special offer until Jan 1)
Jackson Triggs Entourage Sparkling Brut - $24.95
Latour Pinot Noir - $22.95
Chateau de Beaucastel - $89.95
Beer
Fuller's London Porter - $2.90
Organic Wine
Angove Organic Cabernet Sauvignon - $15.95
Organic Spirits
Leyenda 'Tlacuache' Organic Mezcal - $73.35
J.R.'s Dry Organic Canadian Gin - $39.95