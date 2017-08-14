Financials lead TSX higher as U.S.-North Korea tensions ease

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as investors jumped back into riskier assets as some tensions eased over North Korea, with heavyweight financials leading gains, while lower oil prices weighed on energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index mirrored global markets, which rebounded from their biggest weekly losses of the year, after U.S. officials played down the likelihood of a nuclear conflict with North Korea.

Global conflict fears tend to provide "buying opportunities" for investors, said Steve Palmer, chief investment officer at AlphaNorth Asset Management.

The most influential movers on the index included Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) which rose 1.1 per cent to $93.54, and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), which advanced 1 per cent to $77.45. The overall financials group gained nearly 1 per cent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 86.53 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 15,119.91.

The index has lost 1.1 per cent since the start of the year. But strengthening of the global economy can improve the outlook for the resource-linked market once the summer winds down, Palmer said.

Industrials rose 1.2 per cent, with the country's biggest rail operator, Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) rising 1.4 per cent to $102.26.

Just three of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. Energy stocks fell 1.3 per cent as oil prices declined.

U.S. crude prices settled 2.5 per cent lower at US$47.59 a barrel, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and weak domestic demand data in China.

Still, shares of Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) gained 0.8 per cent to $14.73 after the integrated oil company said it would buy a refinery in the United States.

The materials group, home to resource firms including gold and lumber producers, dipped 0.2 per cent.

Gold futures, which had benefited last week from safe-haven demand, fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,281 an ounce.

Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) fell 1.5 per cent to $21.27, while Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) was down 1.1 per cent at $16.31.

Lumber producers also fell, with West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (WFT.TO) down 3.3 per cent to $63.21 and Interfor Corp (IFP.TO) sliding 4.6 per cent to $18.38. BMO Capital Markets downgraded both companies to "market perform," saying prospects for a near-term settlement of the U.S.-Canadian lumber dispute have faded.

Canada laid down a tough line ahead of talks on modernizing the North American Free Trade Agreement, suggesting it could walk away if the United States pushed to remove a dispute-settlement mechanism in the trade deal.