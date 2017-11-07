{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    4m ago

    Finning Q3 profit, revenue up as new equipment sales jump

    The Canadian Press

    Heavy Caterpillar machinery

    Heavy Caterpillar machinery , The Canadian Press

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    VANCOUVER -- Finning International Inc. says it earned $52 million in its latest quarter, up from $36 million a year ago, as revenue improved 16 per cent.

    The heavy equipment dealer (FTT.TO) says the profit amounted to 31 cents per share, up from 22 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

    Revenue totalled $1.55 billion, up from $1.33 billion a year ago, boosted by gains across all of its regions and lines of business.

    The company says new equipment sales were up 25 per cent, while product support revenues grew by 13 per cent.

    On an adjusted basis, Finning says it earned $59 million or 35 cents per share, up from $36 million or 22 cents per share last year.

    Finning is the world's largest Caterpillar equipment dealer with operations in Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom and Ireland.