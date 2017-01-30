Fitbit lowers Q4 revenue outlook amid planned job cuts

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc lowered its fourth-quarter revenue estimate on Monday and said it would cut about 6 per cent of its workforce.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be US$572 million-$580 million from its earlier estimate of US$725 million-$750 million.

Fitbit, whose shares were down 17 per cent in premarket trading, had about 1,627 employees as of Oct. 1.



