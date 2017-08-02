{{ currentBoardShortName }}
      SEARS CANADA ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR ANAND A. SAMUEL

    26m ago

    Fitbit revenue slumps 40% as demand for fitness trackers wane

    Fitbit Inc (FIT.N) reported a 40-per-cent drop in revenue, its third straight quarterly decline, as the wearable device maker bore the brunt of waning demand for its fitness trackers, particularly in the U.S market.

    The company reported a net loss of US$58.2 million, or 25 cents US per share, in the second quarter ended July 1, compared with a profit of US$6.3 million, or three cents US per share, a year earlier.

    The fitness-band maker's revenue fell to US$353.3 million from US$586.5 million.

    Fitbit, which has called 2017 "a transition year" and is taking steps to reduce operating costs, cut six per cent of its workforce in January.