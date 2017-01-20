Ford to record about US$3B in pension and benefits-related losses in 2016

Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Friday it would record a pre-tax remeasurement loss of about US$3 billion related to its pension plans and other post-retirement employee benefits plans.

The U.S. automaker said the remeasurement loss will not impact Ford's adjusted pre-tax profit or adjusted earnings per share in 2016, and will be recognized as a special item.

Remeasurement is the re-evaluation of the value of an asset or liability on a company's financial statements.