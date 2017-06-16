Foreign investors bought a net $10.60 billion in Canadian securities in April, mainly in government debt, after buying $15.05 billion in securities in March, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Canadian investors sold a net $9.87 billion worth of foreign securities, led by foreign debt and equities, which was the largest divestment since January 2006. That followed a $15.42 billion net purchase of securities in March.

More to come.