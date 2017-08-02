Former Suncor Energy CEO Rick George died Tuesday at age 67.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of Rick George, our beloved husband, father and grandfather,” a statement from the family read. “With heavy hearts, we are determined to embrace challenges and adventure with the same rigour that he demonstrated every day.”

The family added that George "courageously and valiantly fought a battle" with acute myeloid leukemia over the past year and a half.

Former Suncor CEO: Canada needs to make itself more attractive for investors Rick George, former CEO at Suncor joins BNN to provide his view on the oil and energy sector. He tells us why he thinks Canada has made itself unappealing for investors.

George served as CEO of Suncor Energy from 1991 up until his retirement in 2012 and helped build Suncor into a Canadian energy powerhouse.

"Rick's impact on the oil sands industry, the Canadian business community, and the broader community has been immeasurable," Suncor President and CEO Steve Williams said in a release. "His contributions have been significant and far-reaching. We were saddened to hear the news of his passing and extend our sincerest condolences to his family at this difficult time. Rick was very much admired and loved by his Suncor family."

Suncor's release went on to outline some of George's achievements with the company, highlighting the adoption of a climate action plan in the 1990s and the 2009 merger with Petro-Canada.

Tributes from George's oil patch colleagues poured in after they learned of his passing.

"Rick George was a great leader and a valued colleague ... He made an enormous contribution to Alberta and to Canada and he will be greatly missed," Cenovus Energy President and CEO Brian Ferguson told BNN in an email.

Hal Kvisle, former TransCanada CEO and current chair of Arc Resources, also offered his condolences. "It is indeed sad to hear that a great leader of our industry has passed — he earned and deserved great respect for his leadership of Suncor," Kvisle said.

Rafi Tahmazian, portfolio manager at Canoe Financial said George's legacy can be seen beyond his accomplishments at Suncor.

"It’s not just about Suncor," Tahmazian told BNN. "He was a representative of the oil patch to the global community and a very, very important part of it because he was highly respected globally, as well."

Rick George understood great companies don't necessarily make great stocks: Analyst Following the death of oil sands pioneer Rick George, Randy Ollenberger, managing director at BMO Capital Markets, joins BNN to discuss the years he spent covering Suncor and why George, upon his departure from Suncor, provided the fundamental structure for what the company is today.

Randy Ollenberger, managing director at BMO Capital Markets echoed the sentiment, saying George's impact changed the oil patch 'for everyone'

"When Rick took over as CEO they were trying to make the decision whether to basically shut down the oil sands operation or continue to grow it. They made the decision to invest, built the Millennium expansion and really kind of put the oil sands industry on the footing – for everyone – that it is today," Ollenberger told BNN on Wednesday.

George's reach extended beyond Canada's energy industry, as highlighted by Kathleen Taylor, Chair at Royal Bank of Canada, where he served as an independent board member.

"RBC's management and board are deeply saddened to learn of Rick's passing," Taylor said in a statement. "He was an exemplary member of our board and we are grateful for his sound advice and enduring contributions to RBC. He was one of corporate Canada's greatest business leaders and placed Alberta on the world energy stage."

George was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2007 for “leadership in the development of Canada's natural resources sector, for his efforts to provide economic opportunities to Aboriginal communities, and for his commitment to sustainable development.”

He was named to the Canadian Business Hall of Fame in 2016.

AWARDS AND ACHIEVEMENTS

1998: Chair, Calgary United Way Campaign

1999: Financial Post Outstanding CEO of the Year

2000: University of Alberta’s Faculty of Business Canadian Business Leader Award

2001: Alberta Venture Business Person of the Year

2001-03: Co-chair, Taking Pulse initiative of the National Aboriginal Achievement Foundation

2003-06: Chairman, Canadian Council of Chief Executives

2005-08: Chair, Northern Alberta Institute of Technology Building on Demand Campaign for capital funding and apprenticeship opportunities; named as Distinguished Friend of the Institute, 2008

2006: Appointed by Prime Minister Stephen Harper to North American Competitiveness Council; selected to serve as Canadian chair, 2008

2007: Member of the Calgary Committee to End Homelessness

2007: Appointed Officer of the Order of Canada

2008: Chair of the Governor General’s Canadian Leadership Conference

2008: Inducted into Canadian Petroleum Hall of Fame

2010: Named as a Nation Builders of the Decade, by the Globe and Mail

2012: Honoured with the traditional name, Aapii Maakooyii or “White Wolf” in a ceremony by Casey Eaglespeaker from the Piikani First Nation upon his retirement from Suncor in May.

2016: Named to Canadian Business Hall of Fame

- with files from BNN's Tara Weber and Suncor Energy