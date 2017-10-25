The Weather Network’s parent company, Pelmorex Corp., has hired another veteran from Canada’s tech scene.

Rory Capern, the former head of Twitter Canada, is joining Pelmorex to lead its partnerships team, BNN has learned.

“I've been working with them as a partner for nearly 10 years,” Capern told BNN in an email. “Pelmorex has long sat high on my list of great Canadian tech companies.”

The move follows Pelmorex’s hiring of former Google Canada head Sam Sebastian, who started his job as president and CEO in September. “Pelmorex has assembled an incredibly talented team,” Capern added in his email.

“We’re sitting on a treasure trove of data,” Sebastian told BNN in a television interview in July, after joining Pelmorex. He said the company plans to make acquisitions and expand internationally.

Capern abruptly exited Twitter Canada in August, after serving in the company’s top post since early 2016. Prior to joining Twitter, Capern had served as head of partnerships at Google Canada.