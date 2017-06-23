{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    12m ago

    France's SNCF places US$968 million order for 83 Bombardier commuter trains

    The Canadian Press

    A Bombardier logo is pictured on the company booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Cointrin airport in Geneva

    A Bombardier logo is pictured on the company booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Cointrin airport in Geneva

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL - The French national railway company has ordered 83 train sets from Bombardier Transportation, for use by the regional commuter system that serves the Paris area.

    The order by SNCF on behalf of the Paris public transport authority is valued at US$968 million.

    Bombardier (BBDb.TO) says each of the Regio 2N train sets has space for 1,000 passengers.

    They're scheduled to enter service at the end of 2019, primarily for Line N leaving from the Paris Montparnasse Station.

    The order is part of a 2010 deal for up to 860 trains. To date, 341 of those trains have been ordered for 10 French regions.
      