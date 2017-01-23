Fast-casual restaurant chain Freshii is boosting the price range for its initial public offering to $10-$11.50 from the previous $8.50-$10, according to IPO marketing documents obtained by BNN on Monday.

The company could raise as much as $125.4 million in the offering if it prices at the high end of the new range.

CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets will lead the syndicate of underwriters as joint bookrunners for the deal, which would be the largest Canadian IPO since Aritzia raised $400 million in September 2016.

Freshii is hoping to ride the health-conscious food trend to explosive growth, as the prospectus outlines plans to increase its store base to as many as 840 by the end of fiscal 2019, up from the 244 stores it had as of September 25, 2016. Freshii has posted 14 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth, according to the prospectus.