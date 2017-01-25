TORONTO -- Freshii Inc. says it has raised $125.35 million in its initial public offering.

The Toronto-based restaurant chain says it has filed a final prospectus with securities regulators in Canada for an IPO and secondary offering of 10.9 million class A subordinate voting shares at $11.50 a piece.

The offering will be managed by a syndicate of underwriters, led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets.

Freshii, which opened its first store in 2005, had 244 stores across 15 countries and in more than 30 states and provinces in North America as of Sept. 25.

The company is known for its health food menu items such as salads, juices and smoothies.