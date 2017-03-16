What you need to know before the opening bell: March 16, 2017

Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as commodities gained on the dollar's drop in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish tone for rate hikes this year.

The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates, as expected, but signaled only a gradual rate tightening. That sent the dollar to a one-month low, and gold and copper to one-week highs.

Oil prices also rose for a second day, as the dollar weakened and as U.S. data showing crude inventories had dipped after rising for nine weeks.

A rally in commodities on Wednesday following the Fed's statement, boosted shares of natural resource companies, helping Canada's main stock index rebound from a 2017 low hit in the previous session.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.26 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.33 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.26 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.31 per cent.