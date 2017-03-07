Canadian stock futures were flat on Tuesday as investors awaited the January trade balance data.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.03 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Investors will be watching the January trade data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, to see if the economy posted its third monthly trade surplus in a row.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 0.14 percent at 15,629.75 on Monday, its highest close in 11 days as financial and energy shares climbed, while mining stocks weighed as lower Chinese economic growth targets contributed to a softening in prices for metals.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.12 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.17 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.15 per cent.