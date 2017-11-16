3h ago
Gap sales beat estimates on Old Navy strength
Reuters
Security Not Found
The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist
Clothing retailer Gap Inc's (GPS.N) quarterly same-store sales beat estimates, as it sold more lower-priced apparel under the Old Navy brand and reined in discounts.
Overall same-store sales rose 3 per cent in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, while analysts were expecting it to rise 1.01 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net sales rose to US$3.84 billion from US$3.80 billion.
- Erin Gibbs discusses Gap
- John Stephenson's Top Picks
- Why Gap remains a retailer to buy
MARKET CALL: GAP (GPS.N)