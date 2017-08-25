General Electric’s (GE.N) Peterborough,Ont. manufacturing plant will be closing in the fall of 2018.

The company informed its employees of the decision on Friday, stating that it will impact 358 out of the plant’s current 408 employees.

Kim Warburton, the company’s vice-president of corporate communications told BNN that the decision was based on lack of demand from global markets.

Engineering services will continue to operate at the plant, which began operations in 1892.