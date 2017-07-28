{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    2h ago

    George Weston reports improved Q2 profit, boosted by Loblaw operations

    The Canadian Press

    Online grocery delivery business Instabuggy sees market growth ahead

    TORONTO - George Weston Ltd. (WN.TO) reported an improved second-quarter profit compared with a year ago, boosted by its Loblaw operations.

    However, the company said its Weston Foods results were below expectations due to challenges in its frozen business.

    Weston Foods contributed $24 million in operating income for the quarter, down from $26 million a year ago, while Loblaw had operating income of $624 million, up from $515 million a year ago.

    Overall, the company says it earned $160 million attributable common shareholders or $1.23 per diluted share for the 12 weeks ended June 17. That compared with a profit of $133 million or $1.04 per diluted share a year ago.

    Sales for the quarter edged up to nearly $11.44 billion compared with nearly $11.08 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

    On an adjusted basis, George Weston says it earned $216 million or $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from $200 million or $1.56 per share a year ago.
     