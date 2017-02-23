{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    39m ago

    Gildan Activewear profit rises to $74.5 million in Q4

    Reuters

    Gildan Activewear Inc. president and CEO Glenn Chamandy following an annual meeting in Montreal

    Gildan Activewear Inc. president and CEO Glenn Chamandy following an annual meeting in Montreal, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

    MONTREAL - Gildan Activewear Inc.(GIL.TO) says it had US$74.3 million of profit in its fourth quarter, up from US$67.6 million in the same period last year.

    The profit amounted to 32 cents per share. Adjusted earnings were also 32 cents per share, up from 28 cents per share in both cases

    The Montreal-based clothing manufacturer, which reports in U.S. currency, said revenue for the three months ended Jan. 1 was $587.9 million, an increase from $543.8 million a year earlier.

    Gildan also issued estimates for the 2017 financial year, including adjusted earnings in the range of $1.60 and $1.70 per share -- up nine per cent from last year, at the midpoint.

    The company makes a variety of clothing such as T-shirts and socks.