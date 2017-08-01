What you need to know before the opening bell: August 1, 2017

World stocks, on their longest streak of monthly gains in more than a decade, rose on Tuesday amid further signs that the global economy is in fine fettle, while the beaten-down U.S. dollar edged up slightly from 14-month lows.

Softening U.S. inflation and incessant political turmoil has hit prospects of another Federal Reserve rate hike in coming months and sent the dollar down 10 per cent from its January peaks.

The U.S. dollar's decline, low inflation and robust global growth has stoked appetite for stocks, however, with the MSCI ACWI extending its run after the index logged its longest streak of monthly gains since 2003-04 in July.

U.S. stock futures were up 0.3 per cent

Stock Market could hit all-time high (again) 22,000 today. Was 18,000 only 6 months ago on Election Day. Mainstream media seldom mentions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2017

In Europe, the main benchmark STOXX 600 was off to firm start to August after two months of mild losses.

"Data and market behavior are consistent with our global reflation theme," strategists at Morgan Stanley, led by Hans Redeker, said in a note, pointing to strong Chinese factory data, corporate earnings and surging South Korean exports.

"The combination of USD weakness with decent, but not too strong, US economic growth works in favor of risk appetite, pushing financial conditions globally, and especially in the US, higher," said the strategists.

The U.S. dollar edged up slightly against major currencies although the outlook remained downbeat following the ouster of recently hired White House communications chief Anthony Scaramucci overnight.

"I think the short dollar trade is still the broad consensus trade in the financial markets,," said Esther Maria Reichelt, an FX analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"But we are approaching important levels against other currencies, such as 1.20 on the euro, which may prompt some concerns from other central banks.