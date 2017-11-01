GM Canada auto sales rise 26.5% in October

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

General Motors Co said on Wednesday its retail vehicle sales in Canada for October rose 26.5 per cent from a year earlier, its tenth straight monthly increase.

The Detroit-based automaker sold 26,847 vehicles in October in Canada. GM sold 252,813 vehicles in the United States for the same period.

GM Canada has sold 199,825 vehicles so far this year, up 19.1 per cent over last year, the company said.

