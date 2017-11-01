{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    3h ago

    GM Canada auto sales rise 26.5% in October

    Ahmed Farhatha, Reuters

    FILE PHOTO - The GM logo in Warren Michigan

    FILE PHOTO - The GM logo in Warren Michigan

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    General Motors Co said on Wednesday its retail vehicle sales in Canada for October rose 26.5 per cent from a year earlier, its tenth straight monthly increase.

    The Detroit-based automaker sold 26,847 vehicles in October in Canada. GM sold 252,813 vehicles in the United States for the same period.  

    GM Canada has sold 199,825 vehicles so far this year, up 19.1 per cent over last year, the company said.

    More coming 