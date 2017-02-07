{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    2h ago

    GM quarterly profit hit by currency losses

    Bernie Woodall, Reuters

    General Motors

    General Motors, The Canadian Press

     DETROIT  - General Motors Co on Tuesday said fourth quarter net income fell to $1.19 a share, factoring in one-time items, in part because of $500 million in foreign exchange losses, and the company forecast 2017 profits per share would be flat to slightly up from 2016.

    GM said fourth quarter net income fell to $1.8 billion from $6.3 billion, or $3.92 a share, a year earlier. Factoring out one-time items, GM said it earned $2.4 billion, or $1.28 a share, in the latest quarter, down 14 percent from a year earlier. The adjusted result beat analyst expectations of $1.17 per share.

    GM forecast adjusted earnings per share for all of 2017 would range between $6.00 and $6.50 a share, compared to $6.12 a share for all of 2016.  

     