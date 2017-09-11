Google launches appeal against record EU fine

Google said on Monday it had launched an appeal against the European Commission's decision to fine it a record 2.4 billion euro (US$2.9 billion) for favoring its shopping service in internet searches.

The Commission said on June 27 that Google had abused its dominance in Europe to give prominent placement in searches to its own comparison shopping service, demoting those of rivals.

The Commission said the U.S. company, a unit of Alphabet Inc, had to stop the practice by Sept. 28.