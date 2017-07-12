{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    2h ago

    Google wins challenge against US$1.3 billion French tax bill

    Laurence Frost, Reuters

    A man holds his smartphone which displays the Google home page in this picture illustration

    A man holds his smartphone which displays the Google home page in this picture illustration taken in Bordeaux, Southwestern France , Reuters/Regis Duvignau

    PARIS -- U.S. internet giant Google (GOOGL.O) on Wednesday won a court challenge against demands by French authorities that it pay 1.1 billion euros (US$1.3 billion) in back taxes.

    The Paris administrative court ruled that Google Ireland Limited was not subject to corporate and value-added taxes for the period 2005-2010, striking down the tax administration's demands for back payments.

    The ruling in favour of Google, now part of Alphabet Inc., followed a court adviser's recommendation that Google did not have a "permanent establishment" or sufficient taxable presence to justify the bill.