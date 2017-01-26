Gordon Reid, president and CEO of Goodreid Investment Counsel

Focus: U.S. equities

_______________________________________________________________

MARKET OUTLOOK

The result of the U.S. election is the catalyst for secular change in financial markets. Goodreid believes it will usher in a bond market reversal and a return to a more cyclically-oriented equity market. Goodreid is positioned well, with our average bond term in the two-year range and our equity exposure favouring pro-cyclical issues. In addition, our active share in both our Canadian and U.S. portfolios is high, indicating a high degree of reliance on individual stock selection versus the current trend of passive investing.

TOP PICKS

FACEBOOK (FB.O) – Latest purchase January 2017 at $129

Facebook is the leading social network, with 1.7 billion monthly active users. The company is experiencing strong advertiser demand, growing engagement trends, and an explosion in mobile revenues. Digital advertising is behind the curve. The average adult spends 25 per cent of their media time on mobile, where advertisers spend just 11 per cent of their budgets. While the current valuation is somewhat rich, earnings growth is allowing multiples to fall quickly.

ALPHABET (GOOGL.O) – Latest purchase January 2017 at $824

The key driver for Alphabet is creating a more profitable mobile platform within their Google division. While ad revenue in total has been sky rocketing, the fear has been that it is skewed toward lower-margin mobile searches. As margins level off and the opportunity that mobility offers to Google is more clearly understood, expect the stock price to correlate with earnings growth and for valuations to remain in a tight band.

UNITED RENTALS (URI.N) – Latest purchase January 2017 at $107

United Rentals, as the name implies, is the largest equipment rental company in the world, playing into the infrastructure theme presented by the new U.S. administration. Trading at just 13 times expected 2017 earnings and benefitting from a robust environment that includes the aforementioned infrastructure theme and an improvement in the energy space, URI is a solid holding for the year ahead.



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND FB N N Y GOOGL N N Y URI N N Y



PAST PICKS: JANUARY 21, 2016

CVS HEALTH (CVS.N)

Then: $94.48

Now: $80.23

Return: -13.08%

TR: -13.41%

WELLS FARGO (WFC.N)

Then: $48.01

Now: $57.24

Return: +19.22%

TR: +23.09%

APPLE (AAPL.O)

Then: $96.30

Now: $121.62

Return: +26.30%

TR: +29.11%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +12.93%

