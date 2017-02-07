Canada’s Minister of Families, Children and Social Development says the federal government won’t be upping the eligibility for Old Age Security (OAS).

Despite a recommendation issued Monday from the Advisory Council on Economic Growth to boost eligibility for both OAS and the Canada Pension Plan, Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberal government will not tack two years onto Canadians’ working lives.

''Reversing the previous government’s arbitrary decision to [raise] the OAS age of eligibility was a commitment we made with the middle class and the most vulnerable Canadians in mind, and it was absolutely the right thing to do,” Duclos said in a statement.

VOTE: Do you support the Advisory Council’s recommendation to raise the age of eligibility for OAS and CPP benefits? https://t.co/aMTEjU1PMx — BusinessNewsNetwork (@BNN) February 7, 2017

“We are not going to change that as we know if we didn’t reverse the previous government’s reform of the age of retirement the most vulnerable Canadian seniors would have lost an amount up to $13,000 per year, and 100,000 seniors would have been in a situation of poverty, raising our senior poverty rate from six to 17 per cent for seniors aged 65 and 66. We are open to encouraging seniors to stay in the work force, if they are able and willing to.”

Stephen Harper’s Conservative government planned to gradually raise the OAS eligibility age in Canada from 65 to 67 as part of its 2012 federal budget. That plan was set to take effect in 2023.

Trudeau’s Liberals made overturning this policy a key part of the platform on which they won the 2015 Federal election.