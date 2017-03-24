48m ago
Greg Newman's Top Picks: March 24, 2017
BNN.ca Staff
Market Call for Friday, March 24, 2017
Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor, director and portfolio manager at Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod
Focus: Canadian dividend stocks and protection strategies
MARKET OUTLOOK
Markets have had a fabulous run. Everyone seems to be finding reasons why it should end. With a still accommodative Fed, favourable economic policy shifts and improving macro momentum, I think markets will, on balance, grind higher. Own stocks that will benefit from where the ball is going while getting paid to wait.
TOP PICKS
VERESEN (VSN.TO)
VSN offers investors a solid growth outlook and trades at a compelling free cash yield relative to peers. Enjoy a 7.2 per cent dividend while the catalysts play out.
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES (AQN.TO)
AQN offers investors a premium growth outlook yet trades at a sector average valuation. Enjoy a solid near five per cent and growing dividend while they continue to grow the business.
BMO EQUAL WEIGHT U.S. BANKS HEDGED TO CAD INDEX ETF (ZUB.TO)
ZUB offers investors a way to own U.S. regional and diversified banks in a currency-hedged manner, which is an asset class that can benefit from the political and economic backdrop.
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|VSN
|Y
|Y
|Y
|AQN
|Y
|Y
|Y
|ZUB
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: MARCH 31, 2016
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY (CP.TO)
- Then: $172.55
- Now: $195.65
- Return: +13.38%
- TR: +14.31%
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL (MG.TO)
- Then: $55.83
- Now: $57.27
- Return: +2.57%
- TR: +5.16%
INTACT FINANCIAL (IFC.TO)
- Then: $90.93
- Now: $93.80
- Return: +3.15%
- TR: +5.84%
TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +8.43%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|CP
|Y
|Y
|Y
|MG
|Y
|Y
|Y
|IFC
|Y
|Y
|Y