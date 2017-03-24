Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor, director and portfolio manager at Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod

Focus: Canadian dividend stocks and protection strategies

MARKET OUTLOOK

Markets have had a fabulous run. Everyone seems to be finding reasons why it should end. With a still accommodative Fed, favourable economic policy shifts and improving macro momentum, I think markets will, on balance, grind higher. Own stocks that will benefit from where the ball is going while getting paid to wait.

TOP PICKS

VERESEN (VSN.TO)

VSN offers investors a solid growth outlook and trades at a compelling free cash yield relative to peers. Enjoy a 7.2 per cent dividend while the catalysts play out.

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES (AQN.TO)

AQN offers investors a premium growth outlook yet trades at a sector average valuation. Enjoy a solid near five per cent and growing dividend while they continue to grow the business.

BMO EQUAL WEIGHT U.S. BANKS HEDGED TO CAD INDEX ETF (ZUB.TO)

ZUB offers investors a way to own U.S. regional and diversified banks in a currency-hedged manner, which is an asset class that can benefit from the political and economic backdrop.



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND VSN Y Y Y AQN Y Y Y ZUB Y Y Y



PAST PICKS: MARCH 31, 2016

Greg Newman - Past Picks Greg Newman of Scotia Wealth Management reviews his past picks: CP Rail, Magna International and Intact Financial.

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY (CP.TO)

Then: $172.55

Now: $195.65

Return: +13.38%

TR: +14.31%

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL (MG.TO)

Then: $55.83

Now: $57.27

Return: +2.57%

TR: +5.16%

INTACT FINANCIAL (IFC.TO)

Then: $90.93

Now: $93.80

Return: +3.15%

TR: +5.84%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +8.43%

