Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor, director and portfolio manager at Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod 

Focus: Canadian dividend stocks and protection strategies
_______________________________________________________________

MARKET OUTLOOK
Markets have had a fabulous run. Everyone seems to be finding reasons why it should end. With a still accommodative Fed, favourable economic policy shifts and improving macro momentum, I think markets will, on balance, grind higher. Own stocks that will benefit from where the ball is going while getting paid to wait.

TOP PICKS

VERESEN (VSN.TO)
VSN offers investors a solid growth outlook and trades at a compelling free cash yield relative to peers. Enjoy a 7.2 per cent dividend while the catalysts play out.

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES (AQN.TO)
AQN offers investors a premium growth outlook yet trades at a sector average valuation. Enjoy a solid near five per cent and growing dividend while they continue to grow the business.

BMO EQUAL WEIGHT U.S. BANKS HEDGED TO CAD INDEX ETF (ZUB.TO)
ZUB offers investors a way to own U.S. regional and diversified banks in a currency-hedged manner, which is an asset class that can benefit from the political and economic backdrop.
 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
VSN Y Y Y
AQN Y Y Y
ZUB Y Y Y


PAST PICKS: MARCH 31, 2016

Greg Newman - Past Picks

Greg Newman of Scotia Wealth Management reviews his past picks: CP Rail, Magna International and Intact Financial.

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY (CP.TO)

  • Then: $172.55
  • Now: $195.65
  • Return: +13.38%
  • TR: +14.31%

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL (MG.TO)

  • Then: $55.83
  • Now: $57.27
  • Return: +2.57%
  • TR: +5.16%

INTACT FINANCIAL (IFC.TO)

  • Then: $90.93
  • Now: $93.80
  • Return: +3.15%
  • TR: +5.84%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +8.43%
 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
CP Y Y Y
MG Y Y Y
IFC Y Y Y

WEBSITE: www.newmangroup.ca