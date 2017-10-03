SHERBROOKE - Canada's economic growth is expected to decline over the next few quarters but continue to exceed the rate of potential output, a top official at the Bank of Canada said on Tuesday.

In a speech about innovation and productivity that did not directly mention monetary policy, Deputy Governor Sylvain Leduc said the central bank expects an increase in entry rates of new firms and a decline in business exits over the coming quarters.

"It is also encouraging to note that the most recent data show that the rate of entry for new firms appears to have stabilized over the past few quarters," Leduc said in prepared remarks to the Sherbrooke Chamber of Commerce.

He said the contribution of new firms to boosting productive capacity of the economy could lead to a virtuous cycle of growth.

"When the economy operates at a level higher than potential output, inflation tends to accelerate and, conversely, decelerates when the economy operates below its potential output," Leduc said.

"An increase in productive capacity resulting from new firm creation would therefore allow the economy to grow faster without creating inflationary pressures."