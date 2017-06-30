OTTAWA - Canada's economy grew by 0.2 per cent in April on widespread strength, Statistics Canada said on Friday, indicating a solid start to the second quarter as the Bank of Canada mulls a hike in interest rates next month.

The increase - which matched the forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll - marked the sixth consecutive month of growth after a long slump caused when oil prices crashed in 2014.

The Bank of Canada cut rates twice in 2015 to keep the economy on track. This week two top policymakers at the central bank said that strategy had worked, ramping up market expectations for a rate rise in July.

Statscan said 14 out of 20 sectors grew in April. Service-producing industries posted a 0.3 per cent gain while the goods sector was largely unchanged as growth in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction was largely offset by a decline in manufacturing.

Wholesale and retail trade both increased while arts, entertainment and recreation jumped by 2.8 per cent, in part because five Canadian hockey teams took part in the first round of play-offs.

The Canadian dollar was hanging on to its gains north of 77 cents U.S. in the immediate aftermath of the data release.

“It's happy birthday news for the Canadian economy, as April's GDP sees the second quarter in a partying mood,” CIBC Capital Markets Chief Economist Avery Shenfeld wrote in a report to clients.

“Overall, we're tracking towards a roughly 2 ½ per cent growth rate in the second quarter, which coming off the hot first quarter, is more than enough to justify the recent change in tone from the Bank of Canada.”

With files from BNN