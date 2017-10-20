HBC CEO Jerry Storch to leave company November 1

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Hudson's Bay Co. (HBC.TO) says chief executive Jerry Storch is leaving the company and returning to his own consulting firm as of Nov. 1.

    Storch is a former CEO of Toys "R" Us who joined the Toronto-based retail company in January 2015, succeeding Richard Baker as HBC's chief executive.

    Baker will re-assume the CEO's duties on an interim basis while the company searches for a permanent replacement for Storch.

    Baker thanked Storch and said HBC's team is focused on delivering a strong holiday season and getting the most value from its retail and real estate assets.

    Storch's departure was announced after the Toronto Stock Exchange closed Friday. The stock was at $11.96 in Toronto prior to the announcement.