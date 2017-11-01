HBC rallies on rival's 'incomplete' offer to buy Kaufhof

The Hudson's Bay Company confirmed on Wednesday that it has received an "incomplete, non-binding and unsolicited offer" for its Kaufhof unit from Signa Holding.

HBC stock (HBC.TO) rose more than nine per cent when they resumed trading at 1:15pm ET after being halted late in the morning.

HBC said it will review the offer in “due course”.

“As we’ve previously stated, our European business is an important element of the company’s strategy,” the retailer said in a press release. “HBC remains focused on executing its strategy and plans for the upcoming holiday season.”

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported Austria-based Signa had made a 3-billion euro offer to acquire the business.

The offer comes one week after Hudson's Bay agreed to sell its flagship Lord & Taylor building in New York for US$850 million to WeWork.

At a valuation of 3 billion euros including debt, Signa's offer would value Kaufhof's real estate at 2.63-billion euros, sources said. Signa has offered to assume all of Kaufhof's liabilities, including a 1.34-billion euro real estate loan by German bank LBBW, the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the offer is confidential. Signa declined to comment.

Signa tried to buy Kaufhof in 2015, but Hudson's Bay outbid it by paying 2.5 billion euros including debt for the German chain and its Belgian subsidiary. Since then, Kaufhof's finances have deteriorated, to the point where vendors are finding it more difficult to find trade credit insurance to make shipments.