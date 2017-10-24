HBC sells flagship New York location to WeWork for US$850M

Hudson’s Bay Company is selling its Lord & Taylor property on New York’s tony Fifth Avenue to WeWork for US$850 million as part of a flurry of deals.

The Lord & Taylor flagship store will continue to operate through the end of the 2018 holiday season, upon which it will be converted to WeWork’s New York headquarters, though HBC will continue to operate a 150,000 square-foot Lord & Taylor store in the location. In addition, Rhône Capital, which partnered with WeWork in a real estate investment fund last year, will make a US$500 million equity investment in HBC.

The deal, which has already received approval from a majority of HBC shareholders, comes as HBC faces pressure from activist Land & Buildings to unlock the value of its substantial real estate holdings. HBC said it doesn’t anticipate the reduction of its retailing footprint will have a significant impact on its earnings, as the location is much less productive than the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store down the street.

WeWork valuation:



Oct 2017: $20 billion

Mar 2016: $16 billion

Jun 2015: $10 billion

Dec 2014: $5 billion

Feb 2014: $1.5 billion https://t.co/Jb815qsgBc — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) October 24, 2017

In a press release, HBC Executive Chairman Richard Baker highlighted further opportunities to add co-working spaces to a greater number of retail locations.

“Our partnership with the WeWork team creates new opportunities for HBC to redefine the traditional department store by extending those communities and drive additional traffic to our stores, particularly as we add co-working and community space to existing, vibrant retail locations,” he said.

As a part of the initial deal, WeWork will lease retail space within HBC’s Queen Street location in Toronto, Granville Street store in Vancouver and the Galeria Kaufhof store in Frankfurt, Germany.

HBC has repeatedly claimed its real estate is worth three times more than its current market cap. HBC said the transaction will allow it to pay down $1.6 billion worth of debt.