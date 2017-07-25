{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    3h ago

    Head of Google Canada operations leaves company

    Alastair Sharp, Reuters

    The sign marking the Google offices is lit up in Cambridge, Massachusetts

    The sign marking the Google offices is lit up in Cambridge, Massachusetts , Reuters/Brian Snyder

    TORONTO - Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) said on Tuesday that the head of its Google Canada operations, Sam Sebastian, has left the company.

    Sebastian had headed Canadian operations since 2014, overseeing the expansion of its engineering hub in Kitchener, Ontario, and helping build Google's artificial intelligence technology prowess in the country.

    Pelmorex Corp, the owner of The Weather Network and which was formerly known as Pelmorex Media Inc, separately on Tuesday said Sebastian would become its president and chief executive officer, effective Sept. 5. Pelmorex said Sebastian would lead "aggressive international expansion plans."

    Google said that while it searches for a permanent replacement, its Canadian operations will be run by Sabrina Geremia, who has worked at the company for 10 years.

    Google employs nearly 1,000 people in Canada.