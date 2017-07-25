Higher loonie will hurt Canadian competitiveness: Money manager

As the Canadian dollar continues to strengthen against its U.S. counterpart, one money manager is warning that a higher loonie will hurt Canadian competiveness.

“The Canadian economy wants a lower dollar,” Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at LOGiQ, told BNN in an interview Tuesday. I think it’s important to find out why the Canadian dollar is moving so much – and it’s definitely weakness in the U.S., it’s not strength in Canada.”

He added that while a higher loonie may be good for cross-border shopping, it’s not going to help Canadian competiveness.

“No one is going to rush to open a factory in Ontario anytime the dollar is at 80 cents,” he added.

However, not everyone wants to see the loonie come down.

Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest told BNN in an interview Monday the strong dollar is a sign of a healthy economy.

“I’d like to see the dollar higher, I think it speaks to the health of our economy," he said. "But I’d like to see it also move at a pace that will allow us to absorb the changes. "I don’t know of any economy in the world that’s built itself up on a weak currency.”

The Canadian dollar was trading close a two-year high Tuesday morning, ahead of key market moving data-points. Investors will be watching what the U.S. Federal Reserve says after two-day meeting that kicks off Tuesday, and will be also be keeping a close eye on what is expected to be a strong Canadian GDP report on Friday.

The loonie hit 80 cents US Monday for the first time since July 1, 2015.

The Canadian dollar continued its rally on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar slid against a basket of currencies and oil prices climbed on promises by major producers to help control oversupply.

The combination of a weaker U.S. dollar, higher oil prices and robust economic data helped push the Canadian dollar to its strongest level in 14 months on Monday, breaching the $1.25, or 80 U.S. cents, level.

At 9:10 a.m. ET (1310 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2489 to the greenback, or 80.07 U.S. cents, up 0.2 per cent.

The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2487, while its weakest level was C$1.2526.

The next key level analysts are eyeing is $1.2461, or 80.25 U.S. cents, hit in May 2016.

The currency has gained some 10 per cent since early May, while the spread between yields of Canadian and U.S. 2-year bonds has narrowed sharply since June and sits at 7.2 basis points, its narrowest in more than a year.

The U.S. dollar fell to a more than one-year low against its rivals ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting that starts later on Tuesday. Markets are giving a less than 50 per cent probability of a interest rate increase before the end of the year, according to CME's Fed watch tool.

Prices of crude oil, a key Canadian export, strengthened further after Saudi Arabia promised to curb exports and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers discussed extending their deal to cut output beyond March 2018 if necessary.

U.S. crude prices were up 2.03 per cent to US$47.28 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 5.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.307 per cent and the benchmark 10-year falling 54 Canadian cents to yield 1.987 per cent.

